Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $130.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

