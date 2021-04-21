Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0011

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 72.8% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $172,944.64 and $21.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,204.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,363.59 or 0.04360466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00477492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $922.60 or 0.01702059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00707449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.91 or 0.00553286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00059517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.14 or 0.00444867 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00251844 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

