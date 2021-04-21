Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs makes up 6.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 10.04% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000.

Shares of ATMP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,157. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

