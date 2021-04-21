Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 261.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,468.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,494.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $909.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,710.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

