Arlington Partners LLC Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

