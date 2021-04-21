Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 6,485 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

