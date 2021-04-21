Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. 6,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,219. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

