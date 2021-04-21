Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 550,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 188,175 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

