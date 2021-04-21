ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

ASGN stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $109.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

