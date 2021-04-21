ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $323.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

