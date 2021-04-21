Aspireon Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,868. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

