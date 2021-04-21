AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AMK stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,102.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $920,441.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,382.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,065 shares of company stock worth $5,127,366. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

