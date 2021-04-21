Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $185.00 at Truist Financial

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $154.03 on Monday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $154.94. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $133.60.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,725,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.