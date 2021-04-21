AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,536 ($98.46) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.93 billion and a PE ratio of 42.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,623.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.59%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.