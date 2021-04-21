Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.99

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 7594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

