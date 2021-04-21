Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

