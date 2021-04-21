Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ACICU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 26th

Atlas Crest Investment’s (OTCMKTS:ACICU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Atlas Crest Investment had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACICU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21.

