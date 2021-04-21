AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

