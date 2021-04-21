Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 133.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 457.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.29.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.96.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

