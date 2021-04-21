Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $336.41 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $342.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.92 and a 200 day moving average of $314.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.