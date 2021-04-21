Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Trims Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $32,899,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of H traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 3,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

