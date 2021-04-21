Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,157 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

