Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $896,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.