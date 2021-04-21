Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,033,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:ICVT opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.