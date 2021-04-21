Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,069 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CREE opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

