Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €71.30 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €71.30 ($83.88) price target from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €70.80 ($83.29) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a one year low of €42.83 ($50.39) and a one year high of €74.64 ($87.81). The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.62.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

