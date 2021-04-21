AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.68

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.68 and last traded at C$43.31, with a volume of 117912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -151.90.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

