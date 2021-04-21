AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in AutoNation by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of AN opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.94. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

