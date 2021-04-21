AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

AN stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

