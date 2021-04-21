AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist Securities

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

AN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

