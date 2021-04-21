Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.01) and the highest is ($0.75). Azul posted earnings of ($1.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 7,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Azul has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.