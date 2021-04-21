B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 412,076 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

