B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $700,420 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

