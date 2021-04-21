Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

BKR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 172,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,796,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

