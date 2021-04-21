Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

