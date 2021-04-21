Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.