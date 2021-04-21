Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Now Covered by Barclays

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Barclays started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.