Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. 18,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. Bank First has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $536.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

