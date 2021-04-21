Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 235.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

