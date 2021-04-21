Bank of America Downgrades AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Underperform

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1,390.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.09.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,514.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,354.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,220.49. AutoZone has a one year low of $973.06 and a one year high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

