Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

