Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.42 ($24.03).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.05 ($18.88) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.11.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

