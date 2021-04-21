Barclays Initiates Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.
Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.14 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.53.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
