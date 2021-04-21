Barclays Initiates Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.14 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

