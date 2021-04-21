Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Ryanair stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,388. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ryanair by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 37.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

