Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 1,675 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 146.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.03. 340,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,462. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

