Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $2,057,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 275,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.