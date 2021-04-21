Barnett & Company Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,179,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.97. 38,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,646. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

