Barnett & Company Inc. Has $945,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 386,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,153. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

