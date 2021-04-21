Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. OneMain comprises 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,569. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.45%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

