Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 45,700 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2,285.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 1.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 25,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,154. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

